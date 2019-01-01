Libby Babet Is The Expert On Exercise-Proof Beauty

Today’s guest is Libby Babet. She is a personal trainer, author, and presenter who featured on The Biggest Loser: Transformed in 2019.
In this episode, Libby shares her passion for inner beauty, as well as how her makeup and skincare routine has changed since becoming a mum.
Plus, she reveals some of her favourite exercise-proof beauty products that you can wear during your workout.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Esmi Skin Minerals The Uncomplicated Cleanser, $49.
The Clinic Bondi Junction.
Esmi Skin Minerals Detoxifying Exfoliating Charcoal Serum, $65.
Avène Day Protector Tinted BB Cream SPF30+, $32.95.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid SPF50+, $29.99.
NARS Liquid Laguna Bronzer, $64.
Adorn Cosmetics Mineral Foundation, $59.
Jane Iredale Pressed Powder, $74.
Adorn Cosmetics Cheeky Mineral Blush, $45.
Adorn Cosmetics Loose Mineral Highlighter, $49.
MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer, $44.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Dim Light, $77.
Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Beeswax, $6.50.
Jo Malone.
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Baume AP, $37.99.
The Base Collective Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm, $42.
Spendy: The Cleansing Pad by The Clinic, $60.
Savey: Black Chicken Axilla Deodorant Paste, $19.50.
&
Beauty Food.
https://beautyfood.com.au/collections/shop
