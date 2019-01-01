News
Libby Babet Is The Expert On Exercise-Proof Beauty

you beauty

15 hours ago · 26 minutes

Today’s guest is Libby Babet. She is a personal trainer, author, and presenter who featured on The Biggest Loser: Transformed in 2019.

In this episode, Libby shares her passion for inner beauty, as well as how her makeup and skincare routine has changed since becoming a mum.

Plus, she reveals some of her favourite exercise-proof beauty products that you can wear during your workout.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Esmi Skin Minerals The Uncomplicated Cleanser, $49.

https://bit.ly/2USW8o0 

The Clinic Bondi Junction.

https://www.theclinic.net.au/

Esmi Skin Minerals Detoxifying Exfoliating Charcoal Serum, $65.

https://bit.ly/3cc7qtJ 

Avène Day Protector Tinted BB Cream SPF30+, $32.95.

https://bit.ly/2y18npz 

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid SPF50+, $29.99.

https://bit.ly/2RkqIEV 

NARS Liquid Laguna Bronzer, $64.

https://bit.ly/2V5W8A8 

Adorn Cosmetics Mineral Foundation, $59.

https://bit.ly/39Whghr 

Jane Iredale Pressed Powder, $74.

https://bit.ly/2XgOl55 

Adorn Cosmetics Cheeky Mineral Blush, $45.

https://bit.ly/2XkMhJs 

Adorn Cosmetics Loose Mineral Highlighter, $49.

https://bit.ly/2XkDSpd 

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer, $44.

https://bit.ly/2JPp9ec 

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Dim Light, $77.

https://bit.ly/39Sy9tm 

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Beeswax, $6.50.

https://bit.ly/3bVRFqk 

Jo Malone.

https://www.jomalone.com.au/

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Baume AP, $37.99.

https://bit.ly/3aTP9kz 

The Base Collective Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm, $42.

https://bit.ly/3bZybRL 

Spendy: The Cleansing Pad by The Clinic, $60.

https://bit.ly/3c4VKJ7 

Savey: Black Chicken Axilla Deodorant Paste, $19.50.

https://bit.ly/2UV8Hj3 

Beauty Food.

https://beautyfood.com.au/collections/shop

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Libby Babet

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Andalou Naturals, the new generation of high performance, natural skincare. #feelthetingle today.

More Episodes

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

17 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

21 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

20 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Steph Claire Smith: Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Why Won’t My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Sharna Burgess' Hair Is Custom Designed

30 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Am I Cleansing My Face Too Much?

15 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Kate Peck Makes Helmet Hair Look Good

26 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Acne Scarring: How Can I Reduce It?

16 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

Angie Kent Gets Real About Not Having Perfect Skin

27 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Can I Trust At-Home Hair Dye?

18 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

The Story Behind Ultra Violette's SPF Cult

30 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?

16 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

Katherine Kelly Lang Is Bold & Beautiful

18 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

22 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

23 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Will I Sweat My Skincare Off At The Gym?

16 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

Samantha Harris Is All About Aussie Beauty

16 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Folliculitis: What Is It, Do I Have It And How Do I Get Rid Of It?

15 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

