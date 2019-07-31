Leigh Campbell Finally Lets Us In Her Bag

She's the expert advice behind You Beauty but now it's time for Leigh Campbell to take a seat in the guest chair and spill all her secrets.



In this episode, Leigh shares with Amy her fine tuned skincare routine and which products she has to hunt overseas to find... But trust her, it's worth it.



Plus if there's one thing we know about Leigh, it's that she's faultless when it comes so sun care. So which sunscreen does she use?



And in our Spendy Savey segment she shares her cheap trick for getting the most perfect and natural full lash effect.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Bioderma Micellar Water, $42.99.

Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $58.

Beaute Pacifque Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum, $80.

Ultracerauticals Ultra A Skin Perfecting Serum, $118.

PETER THOMAS ROTH Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $81.

The Jojoba Company Australian Jojoba, $29.95.

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+, $47.

Ultra Violette Clean Screen SPF 30 Mattifying Mineral Skinscreen, $42.

Beaute pacifique Clinical Super 3 Booster, $104.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex, $138.37.

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, $65.

IT Cosmetics CC Cream, $61.

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Antioxidant Concealer, $19.95.

Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen, $41.

Mco Beauty Xtend Lash Tubular Mascara, $22.

Lanolips 101 Fruities, $14.95.

Mecca Cosmetica Original Lip De-Luscious with SPF 25, $28.

MECCA MAX Sunlit Skin Bronzing Powder, $22.

Moo Goo Skin Milk Udder Cream, $11.90.

Weleda Skinfood, $24.95.

Sunescape Week in Fiji.

Amouage Honour Woman Eau De Parfum 100ml, $399.

Aromantik Tropique Narcotique Natural Perfume Oil, $85.

Eleven Miracle Hair Treatment, $24.95.

Leigh’s Spendy: Cleu De Peau Concealer, $100ish.

Leigh’s Savey: Madame Madeline Lashes, Aardell Demi Wispies, pack of $5 for $10.95.

CREDITS:

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Leigh Campbell

Producer: Rachael Hart

