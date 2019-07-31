Leigh Campbell Finally Lets Us In Her Bag

She's the expert advice behind You Beauty but now it's time for Leigh Campbell to take a seat in the guest chair and spill all her secrets.
In this episode, Leigh shares with Amy her fine tuned skincare routine and which products she has to hunt overseas to find... But trust her, it's worth it.
Plus if there's one thing we know about Leigh, it's that she's faultless when it comes so sun care. So which sunscreen does she use?
And in our Spendy Savey segment she shares her cheap trick for getting the most perfect and natural full lash effect.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Bioderma Micellar Water, $42.99.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/81716/bioderma-sensibio-h20-solution-micellaire-500ml
Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $58.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-knockout-tingling-treatment/v/full-size-150ml
Beaute Pacifque Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum, $80.
https://beaute-pacifique.com/au/product/defy-damage-skin-repair-serum/
Ultracerauticals Ultra A Skin Perfecting Serum, $118.
https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-a-skin-perfecting-serum-mild-522.html
PETER THOMAS ROTH Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $81.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/peter-thomas-roth-water-drench-hyaluronic-cloud-cream/v/default
The Jojoba Company Australian Jojoba, $29.95.
https://www.thejojobacompany.com.au/products/australian-jojoba?variant=36817946962
Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+, $47.
https://ultraviolette.com.au/products/clean-screen-lightweight-spf-serum
Ultra Violette Clean Screen SPF 30 Mattifying Mineral Skinscreen, $42.
https://ultraviolette.com.au/collections/all/products/clean-screen-mineral-spf-30-face-sunscreen
Beaute pacifique Clinical Super 3 Booster, $104.
https://beaute-pacifique.com/au/product/super3-booster/
SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex, $138.37.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-a-g-e-eye-complex.html
Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, $65.
https://www.clarins.com.au/beauty-flash-balm/C010405004.html
IT Cosmetics CC Cream, $61.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair
Revlon PhotoReady Candid Antioxidant Concealer, $19.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90378/revlon-photoready-candid-concealer-creme-brulee
Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen, $41.
https://www.clinique.com.au/product/1597/36520/makeup/eyeliners/pretty-easy-liquid-eyelining-pen
Mco Beauty Xtend Lash Tubular Mascara, $22.
https://modelco.com/shop/xtend-lash-mascara
Lanolips 101 Fruities, $14.95.
https://www.mecca.com.au/lanolips/lanolips-101-fruities-apple/I-020143.html?
Mecca Cosmetica Original Lip De-Luscious with SPF 25, $28.
https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-cosmetica/original-lip-de-luscious-with-spf-25/I-017500.html
MECCA MAX Sunlit Skin Bronzing Powder, $22.
https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/sunlit-skin-bronzing-powder/V-026158.html
Moo Goo Skin Milk Udder Cream, $11.90.
https://moogoo.com.au/skin-milk-udder-cream
Weleda Skinfood, $24.95.
https://www.weleda.com.au/product/s/skin-food#showSlider
Sunescape Week in Fiji.
https://sunescape.com.au/salon-professionals/
Amouage Honour Woman Eau De Parfum 100ml, $399.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/amouage/amouage-honour-woman-eau-de-parfum-100ml.html
Aromantik Tropique Narcotique Natural Perfume Oil, $85.
https://www.aromantik.com.au/collections/tropique-narcotique/products/tropique-narcotique-natural-perfume-oil?variant=31725837895
Eleven Miracle Hair Treatment, $24.95.
https://elevenaustralia.com/product/miracle-hair-treatment/
Leigh’s Spendy: Cleu De Peau Concealer, $100ish.
https://www.cledepeaubeaute.com/concealer-spf-25/9990000000158.html
Leigh’s Savey: Madame Madeline Lashes, Aardell Demi Wispies, pack of $5 for $10.95.
https://www.madamemadeline.com/online_shoppe/proddetail.asp?prod=mm61494
All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.
CREDITS:
Host: Amy Clark
With thanks to Leigh Campbell
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/
This episode was brought to you by Love Beauty & Planet