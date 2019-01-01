Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine

Today’s guest, Laura Henshaw, is the co-founder of popular lifestyle and fitness brand Keep It Cleaner. She’s also an author, model, influencer and an absolute ray of sunshine on Instagram.
In today’s episode, Laura tells Amy about the products that work for her skin, including the cult foundations that she mixes to create the perfect shade.
Plus, she shares her tips for making your beauty routine work around your exercise.
And in Spendy Savey, she spills on a luxury kit that’ll make you feel like you’re in a day spa.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Liberty Belle Rx Braveheart Cleanser, $70.
Eve Lom Cleanser, $114.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $89.
Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturiser, $25.
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream, $101.
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $112.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid SPF 50+, $29.99.
Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask, $9.
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation, $65.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer, $83.
CliniqueFIT Workout 24-Hour Mascara, $39.
NARS Audacious Lipstick, $54.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm, $28.
Spray Aus Self Tan Mousse, $34.95.
Elle Effect The Tan, $44.95.
Ouai Wave Spray, $20.
Aveda Texture Tonic, $41.
Spendy: Grown Alchemist X19 Body Cleansing Limited Edition Kit, $115.
&
Liberty Belle Rx Eye Do Peptide Eye Cream Do® Wrinkles, $168.
Savey: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, $38.
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Laura Henshaw
Producer: Leah Porges
