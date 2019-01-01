Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine

Today’s guest, Laura Henshaw, is the co-founder of popular lifestyle and fitness brand Keep It Cleaner. She’s also an author, model, influencer and an absolute ray of sunshine on Instagram.

In today’s episode, Laura tells Amy about the products that work for her skin, including the cult foundations that she mixes to create the perfect shade.

Plus, she shares her tips for making your beauty routine work around your exercise.

And in Spendy Savey, she spills on a luxury kit that’ll make you feel like you’re in a day spa.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Liberty Belle Rx Braveheart Cleanser, $70.

https://bit.ly/2xjeTby

Eve Lom Cleanser, $114.

https://bit.ly/3d5atEv

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $89.

https://bit.ly/3bKl7A8

Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturiser, $25.

https://bit.ly/2KDRh4l

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream, $101.

https://bit.ly/3aKBv2j

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $112.

https://bit.ly/3cRaagf

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid SPF 50+, $29.99.

https://bit.ly/2xd7Xwn

Hannah English.

https://www.instagram.com/ms_hannah_e/

Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask, $9.

https://bit.ly/2y6ewBh

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation, $65.

https://bit.ly/2xVAerW

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100.

https://bit.ly/2W3wU5T

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer, $83.

https://bit.ly/2YfXdZh

CliniqueFIT Workout 24-Hour Mascara, $39.

https://bit.ly/3eV8T9L

NARS Audacious Lipstick, $54.

https://bit.ly/3cWSeB4

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm, $28.

https://bit.ly/2KCIrDN

Spray Aus Self Tan Mousse, $34.95.

https://bit.ly/3bIAF7j

Elle Effect The Tan, $44.95.

https://bit.ly/2KHhdMm

Ouai Wave Spray, $20.

https://bit.ly/35bMkcl

Aveda Texture Tonic, $41.

https://bit.ly/2VJl95S

Spendy: Grown Alchemist X19 Body Cleansing Limited Edition Kit, $115.

https://bit.ly/3aMMCaS

&

Liberty Belle Rx Eye Do Peptide Eye Cream Do® Wrinkles, $168.

https://bit.ly/2zCMD4n

Savey: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, $38.

https://bit.ly/3eYVWMj

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Laura Henshaw

Producer: Leah Porges

