Kirsten Carriol Created a Superbalm With A Cult Following

Today’s guest is Kirsten Carriol. She is the CEO and founder of Lanolips, an Aussie beauty brand for your lips, face and body.
Kirsten single-handedly made lanolin cool again, and her cult 101 Ointment is beloved by beauty editors around the world.
In this episode, Kirsten tells Amy about how being a beauty addict and having worked in beauty PR has helped her refine a tightly-curated beauty cupboard.
Plus, she shares a ‘banana mascara theory’ that is genius.
And in Spendy Savey, Kirsten lets us in on her fave smokey eye beauty hack.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Lanolips Face Base Gel Cream Cleanser, $14.
Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads, $14.49.
Lanolips Face Base Vitamin E Day Cream, $26.
Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum, $47.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $19.95.
Lanolips Rose Gold 101 Ointment, $19.
Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $77.
NYX Dose Of Dew
(Discontinued - NYX Bright Idea Illuminating Stick is similar), $16.95.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $35.
L’Oreal Paris Paradise Mascara, $24.95.
Dior Lip Tattoo, $52.
Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint, $19.95.
St. Tropez Tan.
Ellis Brooklyn Myth EDP, $160.
Vo5 Hot Oils
(Discontinued)
Spendy: Oribe Dry Texturising Spray, $68.
Savey: Sephora Collection Easy Smokey Eye Pencil, $19.
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Kirsten Carriol
Producer: Leah Porges
