Kirsten Carriol Created a Superbalm With A Cult Following

you beauty

17 hours ago · 29 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Today’s guest is Kirsten Carriol. She is the CEO and founder of Lanolips, an Aussie beauty brand for your lips, face and body. 

Kirsten single-handedly made lanolin cool again, and her cult 101 Ointment is beloved by beauty editors around the world.

In this episode, Kirsten tells Amy about how being a beauty addict and having worked in beauty PR has helped her refine a tightly-curated beauty cupboard. 

Plus, she shares a ‘banana mascara theory’ that is genius.

And in Spendy Savey, Kirsten lets us in on her fave smokey eye beauty hack.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Lanolips Face Base Gel Cream Cleanser, $14.

https://bit.ly/2YRi3P3 

Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads, $14.49.

https://bit.ly/2LjOqOv 

Lanolips Face Base Vitamin E Day Cream, $26.

https://bit.ly/3bmlMXy 

Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum, $47.

https://bit.ly/2WPMlPl 

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100.

https://bit.ly/2AlxWDd 

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/2SZSmrU 

Lanolips Rose Gold 101 Ointment, $19.

https://bit.ly/35STO4E 

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $77.

https://bit.ly/2SYpn7H 

NYX Dose Of Dew 

(Discontinued - NYX Bright Idea Illuminating Stick is similar), $16.95.

https://bit.ly/2WFY42U 

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $35.

https://bit.ly/2YSjRXU 

L’Oreal Paris Paradise Mascara, $24.95.

https://bit.ly/2zzJgej 

Dior Lip Tattoo, $52.

https://bit.ly/3dCUJc2 

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/2SWaSRQ 

St. Tropez Tan.

https://sttropeztan.com.au/ 

Ellis Brooklyn Myth EDP, $160.

https://bit.ly/3dFJTlB 

Vo5 Hot Oils 

(Discontinued)

Spendy: Oribe Dry Texturising Spray, $68.

https://bit.ly/2SZ5b5L 

Savey: Sephora Collection Easy Smokey Eye Pencil, $19.

https://bit.ly/2Lhvfor

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kirsten Carriol 

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Healthy, beautiful.

