Kirsten Carriol Created a Superbalm With A Cult Following

Today’s guest is Kirsten Carriol. She is the CEO and founder of Lanolips, an Aussie beauty brand for your lips, face and body.

Kirsten single-handedly made lanolin cool again, and her cult 101 Ointment is beloved by beauty editors around the world.

In this episode, Kirsten tells Amy about how being a beauty addict and having worked in beauty PR has helped her refine a tightly-curated beauty cupboard.

Plus, she shares a ‘banana mascara theory’ that is genius.

And in Spendy Savey, Kirsten lets us in on her fave smokey eye beauty hack.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Lanolips Face Base Gel Cream Cleanser, $14.

https://bit.ly/2YRi3P3

Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads, $14.49.

https://bit.ly/2LjOqOv

Lanolips Face Base Vitamin E Day Cream, $26.

https://bit.ly/3bmlMXy

Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum, $47.

https://bit.ly/2WPMlPl

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100.

https://bit.ly/2AlxWDd

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/2SZSmrU

Lanolips Rose Gold 101 Ointment, $19.

https://bit.ly/35STO4E

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $77.

https://bit.ly/2SYpn7H

NYX Dose Of Dew

(Discontinued - NYX Bright Idea Illuminating Stick is similar), $16.95.

https://bit.ly/2WFY42U

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $35.

https://bit.ly/2YSjRXU

L’Oreal Paris Paradise Mascara, $24.95.

https://bit.ly/2zzJgej

Dior Lip Tattoo, $52.

https://bit.ly/3dCUJc2

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/2SWaSRQ

St. Tropez Tan.

https://sttropeztan.com.au/

Ellis Brooklyn Myth EDP, $160.

https://bit.ly/3dFJTlB

Vo5 Hot Oils

(Discontinued)

Spendy: Oribe Dry Texturising Spray, $68.

https://bit.ly/2SZ5b5L

Savey: Sephora Collection Easy Smokey Eye Pencil, $19.

https://bit.ly/2Lhvfor

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kirsten Carriol

Producer: Leah Porges

