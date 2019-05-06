What Actually Happens In A Vampire Facial

Remember when Kim Kardashian made the vampire facial famous? Well in this episode, Leigh and Kelly get to the bottom of what actually happens in a procedure which involves Platelet Rich Plasma.

Plus what's the difference between hair breakage and your hair not growing at all? Leigh shares how to tell the difference and the best ways to treat each issue.

And in our spendy savey segment Kel shares the best festival-worthy hair extensions that blend to your own hair. But be warned, they're a little bit boujee!



You can find all the products from today's episode here:



Mason Pearson Hairbrushes:

Pocket size, $165.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2XV2

Medium, $275.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2XV6

Large, $395.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2XV3

Kelly’s Savey: Duboa Hair Brushes, from $23.75.

https://www.ozhairandbeauty.com/collections/duboa?top=brands

Leigh’s Savey: TruBlend Contour Palette, $19.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/covergirl-trublend-contour-palette-light-7-8-g

Kelly’s Spendy: Sitting Pretty Hair Halo Extensions, from $229.

https://www.sittingprettyhalohair.com/collections/all

Read our Sitting Pretty Hair Halo review on Mamamia here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/sitting-pretty-halo-hair-review/

Leigh’s Spendy: Moon Mousse Magic Makeup Repair Kit, $21.36.

https://moonmousse.com/products/moon-mousse-magic-makeup-repair

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

