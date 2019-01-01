News
Kelly McCarren Finally Shows Us What’s In Her Bag

you beauty

21 hours ago · 29 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Today’s guest has been waiting approximately 5,000 years to tell us what’s in her beauty bag… it’s our own Kelly McCarren!

Kelly is the co-host of the Tuesday You Beauty episodes, a digital creator and social media strategist, and a ride or die lover of all things beauty. 

In this episode, Kelly takes Amy through her all-time favourite “Kelly McCarren-approved” products that’ll leave you with a massive beauty wish list. 

Plus, she shares her skin journey and how she discovered makeup at a very young age. 

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on the savey eyeshadow palette to use if you want to recreate her gorgeous Instagram bold eyeshadow looks.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Savey

Spendy

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kelly McCarren

ProducerLeah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Beauty for your skin and from within.

