Kate Peck Makes Helmet Hair Look Good

Today’s guest, Kate Peck, is a world-renowned model and TV presenter. She got her start in Australia’s Search For A Supermodel competition in 2002, and has since hit the runway on countless fashion catwalks in cities such as Dubai, London and Tokyo.

However, these days you’ll most likely find her on the back of a motorbike or reporting from major motorsports events like the Formula 1.

In this episode, Kate tells Amy exactly what she loves to put on her face when she’s on-set, and why she can’t go past a bright red or purple lippie.

And in Spendy Savey, Kate spills on her favourite facial that’ll make your skin glow “like a disco ball.”

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Dermalogica PreCleanse, $59.40.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/dermalogica/dermalogica-precleanse-150ml.html

Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser, $69.

https://www.davidjones.com/ultra-brightening-foaming-cleanser-20354016

Balnea Exfoliating Gloves, $3.80.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/505894/balnea-exfoliating-gloves

Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Serum, $152.

https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-brightening-serum.html

Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser, $84.

https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-uv-protective-daily-moisturiser-spf50.html

Dr. Spiller Collagen Cream.

https://www.dr-spiller.com.au/product/collagen-cream/

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/giorgio-armani-luminous-silk-foundation/v/2

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $75.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/sheer-glow-foundation/V-006868.html

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch, $70.

https://www.mecca.com.au/yves-saint-laurent/touche-eclat-radiant-touch/V-009111.html

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, $97.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/filmstar-bronze-and-glow

Benefit High Brow Glow Brow Highlighter, $38.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-high-brow-glow-brow-highlighter/v/default

MAC Cosmetics Brushstroke Liner, $39.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/brushstroke-liner/I-040128.html

Napoleon Perdis Eye Pencil, $30.

https://www.priceline.com.au/napoleon-perdis-eye-pencil-1-3-g

Dior Diorshow Lash Extension Effect Volume Mascara, $56.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/dior-beaute-dior-diorshow-mascara-090-black

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick, $59.

https://www.mecca.com.au/yves-saint-laurent/rouge-pur-couture/V-011549.html

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Body Lotion, $7.39.

https://www.priceline.com.au/palmer-s-cocoa-butter-formula-body-lotion-250-ml

Ella Baché Great Tan Without Sun, $40.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/ella-bache/ella-bache-great-tan-w-out-sun.html

The Murphy Gozzard Hair Community.

https://www.murphygozzard.com.au/

La Biosthétique Shampoo.

https://www.labiosthetique.com.au/hair-care-shampoo

La Biosthétique Conditioner.

https://www.labiosthetique.com.au/hair-care-conditioner

Spendy: A Facial at Vaia Beauty.

https://vaiabeauty.com.au/

Savey: Maybelline Brow Ultra Slim Brow Pencil, $15.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/maybelline-brow-ultra-slim-eyebrow-pencil-90-mg

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kate Peck

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

