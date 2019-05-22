Magazine Editor Justine Cullen Doesn’t Wash Her Face At Night

Despite having access to almost every beauty product on the planet, former Elle magazine editor Justine Cullen keeps her beauty routine pretty basic.

In this episode, Justine shares the details of the best (and strangest) facial she’s ever had, and the reason why she doesn’t like washing her face at night.

Plus, Leigh managed to wrangle an exclusive: Justine’s favourite fragrance, which she’s never revealed... until now.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Justine tells us about the $15 product she always keeps in her bathroom.

All the products mentioned in this episode are listed below;





Herbario Antioxidant Cleansing Powder, $48, and Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, $38.

https://www.herbario.com.au/flashes/top5/

Go-To Zincredible SPF 15, $45.

https://www.gotoskincare.com/products/face/zincredible

Chanel HUILE DE JASMIN Revitalizing Facial Oil With Jasmine Extract, $

https://www.chanel.com/en_AU/fragrance-beauty/skincare/p/by-category/moisturisers/huile-de-jasmin-p102000.html#skuid-0102000

Reef SPF 30+ Dry Touch Sunscreen Lotion, $17.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/84787/reef-spf-30-dry-touch-sunscreen-lotion-400ml

MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation, $54.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13847/32553/products/makeup/face/foundation/studio-face-and-body-foundation-50-ml#/shade/N1

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, $44.

https://www.mecca.com.au/laura-mercier/flawless-fusion-ultra-longwear-concealer/V-037070.html?cgpath=brands-lauram-makeup-complexion-concealer

Lancome Eyeliner, $52.

https://www.lancome.com.au/makeup/eyes/eyeliner-and-eye-pencil/

Kevin Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html#start=1

Lanolip lip products, from $14.95.

https://www.mecca.com.au/lanolips/makeup/

Kiehl's Crème de Corps, $44.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kiehls/kiehl-s-creme-de-corps-250ml.html

Coconut oil.

A San Tropez Spray Tan (learn more about San Tropez below).

https://www.sttropeztan.com/

Coqui Coqui Fragrances (learn more about Coqui Coqui below).

https://shop.coquicoqui.com/collections/all

OUAI Hair Oil, $43.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/ouai-hair-oil/v/default

Justine’s Spendy: SK-II Skin Signature 3D Redefining Mask - 6 Maks, $200.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/sk-ii/sk-ii-skin-signature-3d-redefining-mask-6-pieces.html

Justine’s Savey: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $11.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/2155/cetaphil-gentle-skin-cleanser-250ml

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.You can find all the products mentioned in this episode here;

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Justine Cullen

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/



This episode was brought to you by Aus Medic Co