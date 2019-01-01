Perfect. Tan. Every. Time. Jules Von Hep’s Top Tanning Rules

Today’s guest, Jules Von Hep, is the founder of Isle of Paradise, an 100% vegan, organic and cruelty-free tanning brand.

He founded the brand after working as a celebrity spray tanner on huge UK and international TV shows. He also spent years travelling around the world tanning celebs like Kate Moss, Blake Lively, Sienna Miller and Tess Holliday.

In this episode, Jules tells Amy about how his job affords him a unique and special insight into how women perceive themselves and their bodies.

Plus, he offers heaps of amazing tanning tips, including the best time to apply fake tan and how to achieve the perfect base.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, $14.99.

https://bit.ly/35uCT8c

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, USD$64.

https://bit.ly/3frfoBF

Caroline Hirons.

https://bit.ly/3fkwLUv

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, $14.50.

https://bit.ly/2ywmdkq

Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish, USD$44.

https://bit.ly/3b6y5qJ

Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten + Firm Vitamin C Serum, $125.

https://bit.ly/2SD7JGg

NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Serum, $90.

https://bit.ly/3dekcZ5

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $128.

https://bit.ly/2YuSRxE

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+, $40.

https://bit.ly/2SwqZW7

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25, $52.

https://bit.ly/2YCdE2e

NIOD Photography Fluid, $45.

https://bit.ly/2YyEeJC

Milk Makeup Flex Concealer, $USD28.

https://bit.ly/2Ww6UAx

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye, $40.

https://bit.ly/2YAkPIr

MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish Natural, $55.

https://bit.ly/3b3qV6z

By Terry Baume de Rose, $90.

https://bit.ly/2SBid94

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, $29.

https://bit.ly/2L4l9H6

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, $39.

https://bit.ly/2YGd4Rj

Isle of Paradise Ultra Dark Self Tanning Mousse, $42.

https://bit.ly/3fh2A0q

Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Aloe Soothe, $12.99.

https://bit.ly/3dnAMWB

Spendy: Cire Trudon Candles.

https://bit.ly/3dgJJAJ

Savey: The Body Shop Body Washes.

https://bit.ly/2xEgYPs

&

Frank Body Coffee Scrub, $16.95.

https://bit.ly/2YDMeJl

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Jules Von Hep

Producer: Leah Porges

