Pregnancy Totally Changed Jesinta Franklin's Beauty Routine

Today’s guest, Jesinta Franklin, is an Aussie TV host, model, author, winner of Miss Universe Australia 2010 and an Olay ambassador - she does it all!
When we spoke to Jesinta, she was pregnant with her first child with husband and AFL player Buddy Franklin.
In this episode, she shares how her body has changed since falling pregnant and how she’s adapted her skincare and beauty routine to her new reality.
Plus in Spendy Savey, Jesinta reveals her go-to cheap beauty buy that you can also keep in the kitchen.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Olay Total Effects 7 In One Day Face Cream Gentle, $32.99
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41089/olay-total-effects-7-in-one-day-face-cream-gentle-spf-15-50g
Olay Regenerist Night Cream, $34.99
https://www.olay.com.au/en-au/skin-care-products/regenerist-revitalising-night-cream
Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Serum, $52.99
https://www.priceline.com.au/olay-regenerist-luminous-tone-perfecting-treatment-serum-30-ml
Olay Total Effects Foaming Cleanser, $13.99
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/60490/olay-total-effects-foaming-cleanser-100g
Nude by Nature Natural Mineral Cover Foundation, $39.95
https://www.target.com.au/p/nude-by-nature-natural-mineral-cover-foundation/47079717
Christian Dior Diorskin Concealer, $63
https://www.myer.com.au/p/dior-beaute-541002610--1
Givenchy Prisme Blush, $71
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/givenchy-prisme-blush/v/n3
Marc Jacobs Air Blush Soft Glow Duo, USD$42
https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/air-blush-soft-glow-duo-P409044
Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer, $150
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tom-ford-beauty-soleil-glow-bronzer/v/02-terra?q=tom%20ford%20bronz
Givenchy Teint Couture Radiant Drop 2 In 1 Highlighter, $74
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/givenchy-teint-couture-radiant-drop-2-in-1-highlighter/v/n1-pink
Paw Paw Ointment, $5.99
https://www.priceline.com.au/lucas-papaw-ointment-25-g
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, $37
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-highliner/v/58-stone-fox
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk, $49
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/matte-revolution-lipstick-pillowtalk
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner, $35
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/lip-cheat-pillowtalk
Dior Lip Glow, $52
https://www.myer.com.au/p/addict-lip-glow-500894470-845980310
Weleda Stretch Mark Massage Oil, $27.95
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/weleda/weleda-stretch-mark-massage-oil.html
Pai Pomegranate and Pumpkin Seed Stretch Mark System
https://www.paiskincare.com.au/products/pomegranate-pumpkin-seed-stretch-mark-system?variant=26945894855
KORA Noni Glow Body Balm, $45
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kora-organics-by-miranda-kerr-noni-glow-body-balm/v/default-202177
Aveda Shampoo,
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aveda/shampoo.html
Aveda Conditioner,
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aveda/conditioner.html
Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Colour, $65
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-shampoo-for-beautiful-color.html
VS Sassoon Diamond Luxe Straightening Brush, $64.95
https://www.harveynorman.com.au/vs-sassoon-diamond-luxe-straightening-brush.html
Jesinta’s Spendy: Lymphatic Facial, $365
https://venustus.com.au/products/venustus-sculpt-define-lymphatic-facial?_pos=1&_sid=3d1c26435&_ss=r
Jesinta’s Savey: Coconut Oil, $6
https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/699413/raw-c-virgin-coconut-oil
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Jesinta Franklin
Producer: Leah Porges
