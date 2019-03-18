How To Plump Your Lips Without Injections

Everyone wants the Kylie Jenner lip look, but cosmetic procedures can be expensive! Kelly and Leigh chat the best products to give you that plump lip look without having lip fillers.



And if you struggle with the ingredients list on beauty products, stress no more because Leigh will guide you through the confusion and tell you what you need to be looking for.



Plus in our Spendy Savey segment, we share a $30 spendy that's perfect for a hen's night gift!

You can find all the products from today's episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/best-lip-plumper/





CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

