The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

Picking a fragrance can be confusing. There are top notes, middle notes & bass notes to consider and it can seem like a never-ending task.
In this episode, Leigh & Kelly break down the four different types of fragrance and give tips on how to pick a favourite.
Plus, what do LED face masks actually do and can you safely use them at home?
And in Spendy Savey, Kelly shares what she thinks is the best sunscreen in the entire world.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Chanel No. 5 EDP Spray, $165
Issey Miyake Parfums,
Elizabeth Arden Green Tea EDT, $29
Calvin Klein CK One EDT, $69
Paco Rabanne 1 Million, $135
Michael Kors by Michael Kors, $140
Jean Paul Gaultier for Women EDT, $119
Thierry Mugler Angel EDP, $161
Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite Faceware Pro, $665
Biologi Bqk Radiance Face Serum Duo, $138
Leigh Savey: Daily Naturals Satin Ends Sealer, $17.99
Kelly Savey: Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator, $24.95 (out in stores and online in February).
Leigh Spendy: Biologi Bf Hydration Body Serum, $72
Kelly Spendy: Ella Baché Great SPF30+ SportsBloc, $39
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Leah Porges
