News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

you beauty

a day ago · 22 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Picking a fragrance can be confusing. There are top notes, middle notes & bass notes to consider and it can seem like a never-ending task. 

In this episode, Leigh & Kelly break down the four different types of fragrance and give tips on how to pick a favourite. 

Plus, what do LED face masks actually do and can you safely use them at home? 

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly shares what she thinks is the best sunscreen in the entire world. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Chanel No. 5 EDP Spray, $165

https://www.myer.com.au/p/eau-de-parfum-spray-366760720?size=50ml

Issey Miyake Parfums,

https://www.isseymiyakeparfums.com/

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea EDT, $29

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/48454/elizabeth-arden-green-tea-100ml-eau-de-toilette-spray-100ml

Calvin Klein CK One EDT, $69

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/calvin-klein/beauty/fragrance/20315467/CK-One-Eau-de-Toilette-Spray-100ml.html 

Paco Rabanne 1 Million, $135

https://www.myer.com.au/p/au-paco-rabanne-one-million-edt-100ml-d-10047?size=100ml

Michael Kors by Michael Kors, $140

https://www.myer.com.au/p/edp-gold-luxe--605654520?size=50ml

Jean Paul Gaultier for Women EDT, $119

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/57643/jean-paul-gaultier-for-wom 

Thierry Mugler Angel EDP, $161

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/mugler/20284321/Angel-Eau-de-Parfum-Refillable-Spray-50ml.html  

Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite Faceware Pro, $665

https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-dennis-gross/spectralite-faceware-pro/I-034280.html

Biologi Bqk Radiance Face Serum Duo, $138

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/biologi/biologi-bqk-radiance-30ml.html

Leigh Savey: Daily Naturals Satin Ends Sealer, $17.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/daily-naturals-satin-ends-sealer-100-ml

Kelly Savey: Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator, $24.95 (out in stores and online in February).

Leigh Spendy: Biologi Bf Hydration Body Serum, $72

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/biologi/biologi-bf-hydration-body-serum-50ml.html

Kelly Spendy: Ella Baché Great SPF30+ SportsBloc, $39

https://www.ellabache.com.au/products/great-spf30-sportsbloc

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Frank Body’s new In Your Dreams Sleep Scrub and Soak.

More Episodes

The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

22 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

23 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Will I Sweat My Skincare Off At The Gym?

16 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samantha Harris Is All About Aussie Beauty

16 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Folliculitis: What Is It, Do I Have It And How Do I Get Rid Of It?

15 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pregnancy Totally Changed Jesinta Franklin's Beauty Routine

24 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!

13 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is This Product Actually Natural?

11 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Exactly What A Cystic Acne Sufferer Puts On Her Face

16 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Tanning “Safely” Even A Thing?

18 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dami Im’s 5-Minute Car Makeup Routine

19 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

17 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

11 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best (And Worst) Products And Trends Of The Decade

16 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio