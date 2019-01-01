Why Is My Hair Falling Out After Pregnancy?

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, this episode of You Beauty is dedicated to all the important women in our lives.
Leigh and Kelly share everything you need to know about sunspots, including how to treat them.
Plus, the pair discuss postpartum hair loss, why it’s completely normal, and how to get your hair looking thick and luscious again.
And in a special edition of Spendy Savey, Kelly and Leigh spill on the perfect gifts for Mother’s Day.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Dermalogica AGE Bright Spot Fader, $68.
Paula’s Choice Azelaic Acid Booster, $50.
Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream, $25.
Batiste Hair Benefits Hydrate Dry Shampoo, $12.95.
Batiste Hair Benefits Damage Control Dry Shampoo, $12.95.
L’oreal Paris Magic Retouch Hair, $15.95.
Leigh Spendy: Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, $332.
Kelly Spendy: L’Occitane en Provence Ultimate Divine Collection, $220.
Leigh Savey: Trilogy Triple Action Jelly Exfoliator, $38.25.
Kelly Savey: Peppermint Grove Gardenia Candle, $39.95.
