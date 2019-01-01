News
Why Is My Hair Falling Out After Pregnancy?

you beauty

a day ago · 19 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, this episode of You Beauty is dedicated to all the important women in our lives. 

Leigh and Kelly share everything you need to know about sunspots, including how to treat them. 

Plus, the pair discuss postpartum hair loss, why it’s completely normal, and how to get your hair looking thick and luscious again.

And in a special edition of Spendy Savey, Kelly and Leigh spill on the perfect gifts for Mother’s Day.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Dermalogica AGE Bright Spot Fader, $68.

https://bit.ly/35jzI30 

Paula’s Choice Azelaic Acid Booster, $50.

https://bit.ly/3f8iQRn 

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream, $25.

https://bit.ly/2KLsewp 

Batiste Hair Benefits Hydrate Dry Shampoo, $12.95.

https://bit.ly/2Wj8Wnv 

Batiste Hair Benefits Damage Control Dry Shampoo, $12.95.

https://bit.ly/3aTx45p 

L’oreal Paris Magic Retouch Hair, $15.95.

https://bit.ly/3f7D4um 

Leigh Spendy: Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, $332.

https://bit.ly/2SneP1N 

Kelly Spendy: L’Occitane en Provence Ultimate Divine Collection, $220.

https://bit.ly/2yX27zN 

Leigh Savey: Trilogy Triple Action Jelly Exfoliator, $38.25.

https://bit.ly/2zFpJcu 

Kelly Savey: Peppermint Grove Gardenia Candle, $39.95.

https://bit.ly/3cYinPI 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Elucent Skincare - Honestly Beautiful. 

