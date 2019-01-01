News
Folliculitis: What Is It, Do I Have It And How Do I Get Rid Of It?

you beauty

a day ago · 15 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here at You Beauty, we are people who enjoy the nitty gritty and weird things that can happen to our bodies in the pursuit of “beauty”.

So, in this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss Leigh’s folliculitis, what it is and how to know if you have it. 

Plus, they share their fave hair toning products.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh tells us why it’s worth spending all of your money on a dual-texture highlighter. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Phisohex Antibacterial Face Wash, $22.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/7120/phisohex-antibacterial-face-wash-500ml

Organic Jojoba, $34.95

https://www.thejojobacompany.com.au/products/organic-jojoba 

Canesten, 

https://www.canesten.com.au/en/home/

Fudge Professional Cool Brunette Shampoo, $17.95

https://www.myhaircare.com.au/fudge-cool-brunette-shampoo?select=250ml

Fudge Professional Cool Brunette Conditioner, $17.95

https://www.myhaircare.com.au/fudge-cool-brunette-conditioner?select=250ml

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Hair Mask Ash Brown, $26

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/christophe-robin-shade-variation-hair-mask-ash-brown/v/ash-brown 

evo Fabuloso Cool Brown Colour Boosting Conditioner, $39.95

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/evo/evo-fabuloso-cool-brown-colour-boosting-conditioner-220ml.html 

Narciso Rodriguez Fragrance, 

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/narciso-rodriguez.html 

Leigh Savey: Mecca Max Wink Ink Super Mascara, $20

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/wink-ink-super-mascara/I-037330.html 

Kelly Savey: Karen Murrell Natural Lipstick in Coral Dawn, $29.95

https://www.priceline.com.au/karen-murrell-natural-lipstick-4-g 

Leigh Spendy: La Mer The Glow Highlighter, $140

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/la-mer/23091534/The-Glow-Highlighter.html 

Kelly Spendy: Tocca Florence EDP, $70

https://www.mecca.com.au/tocca/florence-edp-20ml/I-019949.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIpbqM7s2l5wIVVQwrCh3v5APQEAYYASABEgIpgfD_BwE 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

