News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Social Squad: Flex Mami Is A Beauty Icon We Need Right Now

you beauty

13 Sep 2019 · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hey Youbies! We’ve got a special episode of Mamamia’s new podcast Social Squad! If you like what you hear don’t forget to head over to Social Squad and subscribe. https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/social-squad/

Flex Mami is the ultimate definition of a “slashie”. The DJ, model, beauty influencer, podcaster and MTV host has carved out an audience online that find her take on life a breath of fresh air on a platform famous for hyper-constructed and ultra-staged personalities.

Flex has been championed by actress and body positivity champion Jamella Jamil, profiled by huge publications like Man Repeller, launched her own cross-continental podcast about sex, life, and philosophy, all while working with huge lifestyle and beauty brands.

Her no filter personal brand is why people keep following her, and losing their proverbial when she replies to their DMs.

Join host Tully Smyth as she talks to the woman everyone wants to be their best friend, but likes to remind people that if they really knew her, they might not like what they find. 

CREDITS

GUEST:  Lillian Ahenkan a.k.a Flex Mami @flex.mami @boboandflex

HOST: Tully Smyth @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

Social Squad is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Social Squad is also Mamamia's influencer marketing agency. Check us out on Instagram  

 

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio