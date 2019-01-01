News
Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!

you beauty

17 hours ago · 13 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hair, we all have it but sometimes we have it in places we’d rather not. 

In this episode, keep your tweezers handy because Kelly and Leigh share the best ways to remove facial hair. 

Plus, for Spendy Savey, Kelly shares her favourite glowy body product for contouring, or in Kelly speak, “to put on your high points.” 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Mcobeauty Facial & Brow Razor, $10

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/816702/mcobeauty-facial-brow-razor-super-smooth 

Mcobeauty Instant Erase Concealer, $18

https://mcobeauty.com/instant-erase-concealer 

Leigh Spendy: The Chemistry Brand Glow Oil, $40

https://chemistrybrand.com/product/glow-oil-100ml 

Kelly Spendy: Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminiser, $82

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-body-lava-body-luminizer/v/trophy-wife 

Leigh Savey: Ulta3 Moisturising Lipstick in Firecracker, $4.25

https://www.ulta3.com.au/moisturising-lipstick-firecracker-13161145.html 

Kelly Savey: Mcobeauty Liquid Glow Skin Perfector, 12.95

https://www.showpo.com/mco-beauty-liquid-glow-skin-perfector-in-sun-kissed 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

More Episodes

Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!

13 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is This Product Actually Natural?

11 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Exactly What A Cystic Acne Sufferer Puts On Her Face

16 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Tanning “Safely” Even A Thing?

18 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dami Im’s 5-Minute Car Makeup Routine

19 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

17 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

11 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best (And Worst) Products And Trends Of The Decade

16 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio