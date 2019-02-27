Emmylou MacCarthy on the best products for killer brows

Emmylou MacCarthy is the woman behind @emmylou_loves and she’s the real deal.

You might have seen her on TV, hosting an event or rocking her incredible body positive message on social media. But you might not know that she's also an accredited make-up artist so she's got all the best tips and tricks.

On today’s episode, Emmylou shares why she’s so obsessed with eyelash extensions, the dry shampoo that keeps her hair looking amazing and where she gets the spray tan that Leigh says is the most natural she's EVER seen.

Oh, and if you've been dying to rock a bold lip but you're too scared, she shares the brand and shade that suits everyone.

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/emmylou-maccarthy-instagram





