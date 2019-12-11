Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

With three published cookbooks and over 690 thousand followers on Instagram, Ellie Bullen has made her mark as a leading plant-based eating influencer and author.

On this episode, Amy sits with Ellie and uncovers her natural, practical and cruelty-free beauty routine. Expect some products you might not have heard of, some cult favourites, and a full breakdown of what fungal acne is and what can be done to treat it.

Plus, in our Spendy Savey segment, Ellie’s Spendy is a whopping $400 eye balm. She, of course, tells us why it’s worth every penny.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Avene Cleansing Foam, $29.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/78732/avene-cleansing-foam-150ml

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 2%, $22.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41888/nizoral-anti-dandruff-shampoo-2-100ml

Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic, $40.26.

https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ursa-major-4-in-1-essential-face-tonic/4928230/full?origin=category-personalizedsort&breadcrumb=Home%2FBrands%2FUrsa%20Major&color=none

Stieva-A Cream (prescription only)

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, $13.90.

https://www.priceline.com.au/the-ordinary-100-plant-derived-squalane-30-ml

Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Sunscreen SPF 40, $65.59.

https://www.amazon.com.au/Babo-Botanicals-Daily-Sheer-Sunscreen/dp/B00T4JQNLI

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $99.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/giorgio-armani-luminous-silk-foundation/v/2

Smashbox Full Exposure Long Wear Volumising Mascara, $35.

https://www.mecca.com.au/smashbox/full-exposure-long-wear-volumising-mascara/I-011046.html

Eye of Horus Bio Lipstick, $36.

https://www.eyeofhoruscosmetics.com/collections/lips/products/lipstick-artemis-nude

Bite Beauty Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm, $22.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/bite-beauty-agave-plus-daytime-lip-balm/v/default

Lux Aestiva Gypsy Oil, $52.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/body-moisturiser/164379/lux-aestiva-gypsy-oil.html

Chloe Nomade EDP, $180.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91935/Chloe-Nomade-Eau-De-Parfum-75ml-Spray

Playa Soft Volume Powder (unavailable in AUS)

Ellie’s Spendy: Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Eye Balm, $412.42.

https://www.net-a-porter.com/au/en/product/1226330/Tata_Harper/boosted-contouring-eye-balm-15ml

Ellie’s Savey: Macadamia Oil.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Ellie Bullen

Producer: Lem Zakharia





GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Cancer Council Face Daywear Moisturiser Range