Edwina Bartholomew Does Her Own TV Makeup On Tour

you beauty

11 Sep 2019 · 20 minutes

Edwina Bartholomew is one of the smiling faces that wake you up each morning on Channel 7's Sunrise. 

She's also a DrinkWise ambassador and you may have seen her as one of the hosts on Dancing with the Stars. 

In this episode she shares with Amy the tips and tricks she's picked up on set that help her do her own makeup on tour. 

Plus the one moisturising cream which has saved her skin during her pregnancy. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment Eddie tells us which supermarket product makes a great healing face mask. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser, $65.
https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-brightening-foaming-cleanser.html

Bulldog Original Face Scrub, $10.
https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/578732/?

Rationale Immunologist Serum, $170.
https://www.rationale.com/products/immunologist-serum

Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF30 Sheer Tint, $79.
https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-protective-daily-moisturiser-spf-30-sheer-tint.html

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF50+, $29.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/78816/la-roche-posay-anthelios-xl-ultra-light-fluid-facial-sunscreen-spf50-50ml?rcid=2377

YVES SAINT LAURENT All Hours Foundation, $89.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/yves-saint-laurent-all-hours-foundation/v/b65

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, $38.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-boi-ing-cakeless-concealer/v/shade-03? 

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $37.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/8b-porcelain-beige

Tarte Shape Tape Setting Powder, $48.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-setting-powder/v/default

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $34.
https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/stay-all-day-waterproof-liquid-eye-liner-intense-black/I-007364.html?

Lancôme Hypnose Mascara BlackHypnose Mascara, $55.
https://www.myer.com.au/p/lancome-hypnose-mascara-black

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick in Creme_Cup, $36.
https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/36169/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/cremesheen-lipstick?#!/shade/Creme_Cup

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $26.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/laneige-lip-sleeping-mask/v/berry-202818

Endota Organics Nurture Moisture Rich Belly Butter, $35.
https://endotaspa.com.au/products/moisture-rich-belly-butter-170ml.html?

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 100ml for $199.
https://www.mecca.com.au/jo-malone-london/peony-blush-suede-cologne/V-035292.html

Unite Texturiza Spray, $36.50.
https://www.ozhairandbeauty.com/products/unite-texturiza-spray-233ml 

ELEVEN Hydrate My Hair Moisture Shampoo, $23.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eleven-australia/eleven-hydrate-my-hair-moisture-shampoo.html?

ELEVEN Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner, $24.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eleven-australia/eleven-hydrate-my-hair-moisture-conditioner.html

Eddie’s Spendy: La Prairie Essence of Skin Caviar Eye Complex, $235. 
https://www.laprairie.com.au/au/eye-complex/95790-00242-72.html

Eddie’s Savey: Malfroy's Gold Honey.
http://www.malfroysgold.com.au/ourproducts.html

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark 

With thanks to Edwina Bartholomew

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Clinique Smart Clinical MD

