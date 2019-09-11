Edwina Bartholomew Does Her Own TV Makeup On Tour

Edwina Bartholomew is one of the smiling faces that wake you up each morning on Channel 7's Sunrise.



She's also a DrinkWise ambassador and you may have seen her as one of the hosts on Dancing with the Stars.



In this episode she shares with Amy the tips and tricks she's picked up on set that help her do her own makeup on tour.



Plus the one moisturising cream which has saved her skin during her pregnancy.



And in our Spendy Savey segment Eddie tells us which supermarket product makes a great healing face mask.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser, $65.

Bulldog Original Face Scrub, $10.

Rationale Immunologist Serum, $170.

Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF30 Sheer Tint, $79.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF50+, $29.95.

YVES SAINT LAURENT All Hours Foundation, $89.

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, $38.

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $37.

Tarte Shape Tape Setting Powder, $48.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $34.

Lancôme Hypnose Mascara BlackHypnose Mascara, $55.

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick in Creme_Cup, $36.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $26.

Endota Organics Nurture Moisture Rich Belly Butter, $35.

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 100ml for $199.

Unite Texturiza Spray, $36.50.

ELEVEN Hydrate My Hair Moisture Shampoo, $23.95.

ELEVEN Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner, $24.95.

Eddie’s Spendy: La Prairie Essence of Skin Caviar Eye Complex, $235.

Eddie’s Savey: Malfroy's Gold Honey.

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Edwina Bartholomew

Producer: Rachael Hart

