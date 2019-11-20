News
DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

you beauty

20 Nov 2019 · 27 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Many people know world renowned Aussie DJ Tigerlily by her signature bright, blue hair. 

But when she’s not on stage performing in clubs around the world, DJ Tigerlily goes by Dara Hayes, and Dara is pretty chill about beauty.

On this episode of You Beauty, Dara shares her favourite natural and sustainable beauty brands, as well as her secret to always looking ‘done’ with zero effort.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she shares exactly how much her very impressive wardrobe of wigs (yes, wigs) costs.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

  1. ROEBUCKS Kibosh Weightless Foaming Cleanser, $36.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/dr-roebucks-kibosh-weightless-foaming-cleanser/v/100ml

AMPERNA® Ultra Gentle Soothing Cleanser, $40.

https://amperna.com/products/ultra-gentle-soothing-cleanser

Tribe Skincare Protect Me! Day Moisturiser with SPF30, $58.

https://tribeskincare.com.au/collections/complete-collection/products/spf-moisturiser

Young Living Essential Oils - favourites are jojoba, coconut oil and frankincense or lavender.

https://www.youngliving.com/en_AU

P4O (People 4 Ocean) Sunscreen SPF 30, $49.

https://www.people4ocean.com/store/p3/SPF30-mineral-sunscreen.html

P4O (People 4 Ocean) After Sun Lotion, $42.99.

https://www.people4ocean.com/store/p2/aftersun-3-in-1-solution.html

Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 Sheer Tint, $79.

https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-protective-daily-moisturiser-spf-30-sheer-tint.html

Eyebrow Microblading and Eyelash Extensions.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation, $65.

https://www.mecca.com.au/urban-decay/naked-skin-weightless-ultra-definition-liquid-makeup/V-021063.html

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Water Foundation, $57.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-rainforest-of-the-sea-water-foundation/v/fair-light-neutral

Mecca Light Proof Concealer, $22.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/life-proof-cream-concealer/V-026151.html

Kat Von D Beauty Tattoo Liner, $28.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kat-von-d-tattoo-liner-trooper/v/trooper-satin-black

Kat Von D Beauty Liquid Lipsticks.

https://www.sephora.com.au/brands/kat-von-d/makeup/lips/lipstick

MECCA MAX A-Lipster Liquid Lipstick, $22.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/a-lipster-liquid-lipstick/V-033878.html?cgpath=makeup-lips-lipstick

Brands Dara uses in her spray tan machine:

Eco Tan: https://ecotan.com.au/

Naked Tan: https://nakedtan.com.au/

Loving Tan: https://au.lovingtan.com/

Lush Dream Cream, $29.95.

https://au.lush.com/products/dream-cream-self-preserving

Lush Sleepy Lotion, $17.95.

https://au.lush.com/products/sleepy

Bondi Boost products: https://bondiboost.com.au/

Dara’s Spendy: Her custom wigs.

Dara’s Savey: Anything from Bybi Beauty.

https://www.sephora.com.au/brands/bybi-beauty

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark 

With thanks to: DJ Tigerlily

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Epzen

