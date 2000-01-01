Dami Im’s 5-Minute Car Makeup Routine

News
Today’s guest, Dami Im, burst onto TV screens all over the country in 2013 when she won The X Factor Australia. A few years later, she blew the world away on Eurovision, earning the highest score ever achieved by an Aussie entry. And as if she’s not already fabulous enough, Dami was just announced as a contestant on this years season of Dancing with The Stars.

On this episode of You Beauty, Dami shares her love of ‘no fluff’ products and her 5-minute morning car makeup routine. Plus, she takes us through the difference between her on-stage and real life beauty routines.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals her favourite sheet masks, inspired by her Korean heritage.  

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Shu Uemura Anti Oxi Cleansing Oil, $68

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/shu-uemura/22069325/Anti%7COxi+-clarifying-gentle-cleansing-oil-in-water.html

Paula’s Choice Oil Reducing Cleanser, $30

https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/skin-balancing-oil-reducing-cleanser/115.html

Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid, $38

https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/skin-perfecting-2pct-bha-liquid-exfoliant/201.html

Rationale Catalyst Serum, $160

https://www.rationale.com/products/catalyst-serum 

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturiser, $19.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/68778/cetaphil-daily-facial-moisturiser-118ml 

L'Oréal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid 7-Day Replumping Ampoules, $49.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-revitalift-filler-hyaluronic-acid-ampoules-1-3ml-7-pack

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer, $52

https://www.catch.com.au/product/laura-mercier-foundation-primer-50ml-radiance-475397/?offer_id=23694983&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI06LH85yE5wIV0jUrCh1WAgQxEAYYASABEgIcbfD_BwE

L'Oréal True Match Foundation, $29.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/2235/l-oreal-true-match-foundation

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $46

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/radiant-creamy-concealer/V-015503.html 

MAC Extended Play Lash, $35

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/mac-cosmetics/extended-play-lash.html

L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Liquid Lip Ink, $24.95

https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-rouge-signature-lip-ink-7-ml 

Givenchy Ange Ou Demon, $109.95

https://www.fragranceheaven.com.au/ange-ou-demon-by-givenchy-womens-perfume.html

Toni and Guy Dry Shampoo Matt Texture, $15.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/75640/toni-guy-dry-shampoo-matt-texture-250ml

Spendy: Rationale DNA Night Cream, $192

https://www.rationale.com/products/dna-night-cream?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrcDq0aCE5wIVWBmPCh3Zqwy_EAQYASABEgKDCfD_BwE 

Savey: The Face Shop Facial Mask Sheets, $26.99

https://www.amazon.com.au/Face-Shop-Facial-Nature-Disposable/dp/B07Z3FCKV4/ref=asc_df_B07Z3FCKV4/?tag=googleshopdsk-22&linkCode=df0&hvadid=377437853720&hvpos=1o2&hvnetw=g&hvrand=10509741511867338021&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9071791&hvtargid=pla-833306332739&psc=1

& Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $44

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/laneige-water-sleeping-mask/v/70ml 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Dami Im

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Cancer Council Face Daywear Moisturiser Range

