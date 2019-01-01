News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Exactly What A Cystic Acne Sufferer Puts On Her Face

you beauty

a day ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Do you have acne? Have you tried everything but nothing seems to work? 

Today’s guest is Daisy Jing. When she was in the 3rd grade she developed the type of acne that makes you feel really insecure. 

She tried everything to make it go away... peroxides, sulfurs, antibiotics. When nothing helped, she founded a Banish, a company which makes natural skincare products that fade acne scarring and help restore confidence of those who have it. 

In this episode of You Beauty, Daisy shares her natural skincare regime, using products that are kind to her face and why she’s a big fan of microneedling. 

Plus, she gives us her tips on which makeup products won’t cause you to break out. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals her fave body washes that will leave you smelling fab for hours. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Banish Kit, $143.58

https://banish.com/products/banish-kit-2-0 

Banish Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $56.56

https://banish.com/products/pumpkin-enzyme-mask 

Banish Vitamin C Beauty Elixir, $27.56

https://banish.com/products/vitamin-c-beauty-elixir 

Banish Activated Charcoal Clay Masque, $42.06

https://banish.com/products/activated-charcoal-clay-masque 

IT Cosmetics CC Cream, $61

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair 

EltaMD Sunscreen, USD $59.99

https://www.amazon.com.au/EltaMD-Clear-Tinted-Broad-Spectrum-Sunscreen/dp/B00ZPWR0N8 

The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-Protect Lotion SPF 30, USD $23

https://bit.ly/37bKI2q 

RMK Foundation, $47.95

https://buy.cosmeticsnow.com.au/s/rmk-foundation 

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, $54

https://bit.ly/38ocwBa 

MAC Cosmetics Lustre Lipstick in Cockney, $30

https://bit.ly/2NHMrVP 

BUXOM Cosmetics Power-full Plump Lip Balm, USD $25

https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/powerplump-lip-balm-P420163 

Creed Spring Flower, $369

https://www.myer.com.au/p/spring-flower-561560140 

Spendy: Antica Farmacista Hand Soap in Orange Blossom, $39.95

https://bit.ly/2RacGpZ 

Savey: Victoria Secret Body Washes, $15.94

https://bit.ly/2TArNKZ

 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Daisy Jing

Producer:  Leah Porges

 

CONTACT US

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

More Episodes

Exactly What A Cystic Acne Sufferer Puts On Her Face

16 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Tanning “Safely” Even A Thing?

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dami Im’s 5-Minute Car Makeup Routine

19 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

17 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

11 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best (And Worst) Products And Trends Of The Decade

16 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio