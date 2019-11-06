News
Search

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

you beauty

06 Nov 2019 · 14 minutes

If you’re a fan of The Bachelorette and have been watching Angie Kent search for love, you’ll know Ciarran Stott broke Australia’s heart when he had to leave the reality show last week.

Don’t tell the others, but he was our favourite contestant and he’ll be remembered for his fun personality, fabulous cocktail party outfits and his glorious hair!

Before Ciarran flew out (maybe to be on Bachelor in Paradise???), Amy got him on the phone to share his six-step skincare routine and why he loves beauty and self care.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Ciarran shares his favourite $340 cologne.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Skinstitut Gentle Cleanser, $49.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinstitut/skinstitut-gentle-cleanser.html?

Skinstitut L-Lactic Cleanser 4%, $32.

https://www.lookfantastic.com.au/skinstitut-l-lactic-cleanser-4/11294653.html?

Skinstitut Even Blend Serum, $34.30.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinstitut/skinstitut-even-blend-serum.html?

Skinstitut Vitamin C 100% Powder, $32.

https://www.lookfantastic.com.au/skinstitut-vitamin-c-100/11294640.html

Skinstitut Moisture Defence - Oily Skin, $34.30.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinstitut/skinstitut-moisture-defense-oily-skin.html

Skinstitut Enzymatic Micro Peel, $34.30.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinstitut/skinstitut-enzymatic-micro-peel.html

Ciarran’s Spendy: Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum, 50ml for $340.

https://www.davidjones.com/tobacco-vanille-eau-de-parfum-50ml-20441851

Ciarran’s Savey: Any sheet mask from Chemist Warehouse.

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark 

With thanks to: Ciarran Stott

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia.

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...

This episode was brought to you by Sunsense Sunscreens

