Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

you beauty

5 days ago · 22 minutes

It’s Christmas Gift Guide Time!

In this final episode of You Beauty for the year, the fabulous trio Amy Clark, Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren share their favourite beauty products to gift this Christmas. From highlighter to body cream to lip balm to perfume, this guide will be sure to leave your fam and friends chuffed with their new goodies. 

Plus, the gals spill on cheap beauty buys for the office Kris Kringle, and how to subtly tell your partner what you really really want for Christmas.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Fenty Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Collection, $74. 

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-glossy-posse-mini-gloss-bomb-collection-limited-edition/v/default

Fenty Lil Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Liquid Lipstick, $25.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-lil-stunna-lip-paint-longwear-liquid-lipstick-limited-edition/v/underdawg

Fenty Bomb Baby Mini Lip And Face Set, $32.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-bomb-baby-mini-lip-and-face-set/v/default

Mini Body Lava Body Luminizer, $42.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-mini-body-lava-body-luminizer-limited-edition/v/who-needs-clothes 

Fresh Evergreen Routine Skincare Gift Set, $99.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fresh-evergreen-routine-skincare-gift-set/v/default

Fresh Sugar & Spice Lip Balms Gift Set, $33.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fresh-sugar-and-spice-lip-balms-gift-set/v/default

Fresh Mask Masterpiece Gift Set, $124.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fresh-mask-masterpiece-gift-set/v/default 

Fresh Rose Face Mask, $36. 

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fresh-rose-face-mask/v/30ml

Ole Henriksen O.M.G. (Oh My Glow) Brightening Set, https://www.sephora.com.au/products/ole-henriksen-omg-oh-my-glow-brightening-set/v/default 

Ole Henriksen Let's Get Luminous™ Brightening Essentials Set, $49.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/ole-henriksen-lets-get-luminous-brightening-essentials-set/v/default 

Alpha-H Luxe Rose Liquid Gold Duo, $22.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/alpha-h-luxe-rose-liquid-gold-duo-limited-edition/v/default 

Frank Body Partners in Shine Kit Rose Gold, $34.95.

https://www.mecca.com.au/frank-body/partners-in-shine-kit-rose-gold/I-040320.html

Frank Body A-Beauty Box, $99.95.

https://www.frankbody.com/au/products/a-beauty-box/ 

NARS Softcore Mini Blush and Balm Set, $37. 

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/softcore-mini-blush-and-balm-set/V-039975.html#q=nars&start=1 

Lanolips Coconutter Cracker, $19.95.

https://www.mecca.com.au/lanolips/coconutter-cracker/I-039823.html

Lanolips All Star Cracker, $19.95.

https://www.mecca.com.au/lanolips/all-star-cracker/I-039822.html

SLIP Beauty Sleep Collection, $132.

https://www.mecca.com.au/slip/beauty-sleep-collection/I-040807.html#q=slip&start=1

Jojoba Company Ho-ho-ba Kissmas Gift Pack, $19.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/jojoba-company/jojoba-company-ho-ho-ba-kissmas-gift-pack-2-piece 

Nude by Nature sets: Complexion Essentials, $59.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/81726/nude-by-nature-complexion-essentials-light?rcid=2601 

Daylight Medium Xmas 2019, $19.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93890/nude-by-nature-daylight-medium-xmas-2019 

Perfect Pair Lip Kit Dusty Rose 2019, $24.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/94767/nude-by-nature-perfect-pair-lip-kit-dusty-rose-2019 

Revlon Get Glossy Gift Set Xmas 2019, $24.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93786/revlon-get-glossy-gift-set-xmas-2019?rcid=1813

Revlon Glow For It Gift Set Xmas 2019, $39.95. 

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93788/revlon-glow-for-it-gift-set-xmas-2019?rcid=1813 

Rimmel Get the Smokey Eye Look Gift Set, $20.99. 

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93236/rimmel-get-the-smokey-eye-look-gift-set-cwh-exclusive?rcid=1812 

Rimmel I Woke Up Like This Look Gift Set, $20.99. 

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93237/rimmel-i-woke-up-like-this-look-gift-set-cwh-exclusive?rcid=1812 

Kevin Murphy Textured Blonde Pack, $81.90.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kevin-murphy/kevin-murphy-textured-blonde-pack.html 

Kérastase Blond Absolu Fondant Holiday Pack, $96. 

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kerastase/kerastase-blond-absolu-fondant-holiday-pack.html 

Ultraviolet Summer Series Gift Packs, starting at $58.

https://ultraviolette.com.au/collections/summer-series 

The Daily Edited Clear Travel Case, $139.95.

https://www.thedailyedited.com/black-large-clear-travel-case 

True Me X Shhh Silk Limited Edition Christmas Giftset, $179. 

https://trueme.com.au/product/true-me-x-shhh-silk/ 

Kelly’s Spendy- Filmstar Limited Edition Charlotte Tilbury Bronze and Gold Set, $106.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/filmstar-bronze-glow-palette-swarovski

Leigh’s Spendy- NuFace Trinity Device, $477.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nuface/trinity-device/V-022464.html

Kelly’s Savey- NATIO Bounce Foundation Sponges 3 piece, $12.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/natio-bounce-foundation-sponges-3-piece?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIopjWqvm45gIVhBuPCh0kKgEPEAQYAiABEgJAZfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Leigh’s Savey- KORRES Neroli Iris Showergel, $29.

https://www.mecca.com.au/korres/the-neroli-iris-collection/I-040457.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxcua7Pm45gIV1B2PCh0QogBzEAQYAiABEgLIPfD_BwE

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producers: Lem Zakharia and Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Be part of our big annual podcast survey -  https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS  

This episode was brought to you by Jean Paul Gaultier's La Belle an Le Beau

