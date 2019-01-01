Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

It’s Christmas Gift Guide Time!
In this final episode of You Beauty for the year, the fabulous trio Amy Clark, Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren share their favourite beauty products to gift this Christmas. From highlighter to body cream to lip balm to perfume, this guide will be sure to leave your fam and friends chuffed with their new goodies.
Plus, the gals spill on cheap beauty buys for the office Kris Kringle, and how to subtly tell your partner what you really really want for Christmas.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Fenty Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Collection, $74.
Fenty Lil Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Liquid Lipstick, $25.
Fenty Bomb Baby Mini Lip And Face Set, $32.
Mini Body Lava Body Luminizer, $42.
Fresh Evergreen Routine Skincare Gift Set, $99.
Fresh Sugar & Spice Lip Balms Gift Set, $33.
Fresh Mask Masterpiece Gift Set, $124.
Fresh Rose Face Mask, $36.
Ole Henriksen O.M.G. (Oh My Glow) Brightening Set,
Ole Henriksen Let's Get Luminous™ Brightening Essentials Set, $49.
Alpha-H Luxe Rose Liquid Gold Duo, $22.
Frank Body Partners in Shine Kit Rose Gold, $34.95.
Frank Body A-Beauty Box, $99.95.
NARS Softcore Mini Blush and Balm Set, $37.
Lanolips Coconutter Cracker, $19.95.
Lanolips All Star Cracker, $19.95.
SLIP Beauty Sleep Collection, $132.
Jojoba Company Ho-ho-ba Kissmas Gift Pack, $19.95.
Nude by Nature sets: Complexion Essentials, $59.95.
Daylight Medium Xmas 2019, $19.95.
Perfect Pair Lip Kit Dusty Rose 2019, $24.95.
Revlon Get Glossy Gift Set Xmas 2019, $24.95.
Revlon Glow For It Gift Set Xmas 2019, $39.95.
Rimmel Get the Smokey Eye Look Gift Set, $20.99.
Rimmel I Woke Up Like This Look Gift Set, $20.99.
Kevin Murphy Textured Blonde Pack, $81.90.
Kérastase Blond Absolu Fondant Holiday Pack, $96.
Ultraviolet Summer Series Gift Packs, starting at $58.
The Daily Edited Clear Travel Case, $139.95.
True Me X Shhh Silk Limited Edition Christmas Giftset, $179.
Kelly’s Spendy- Filmstar Limited Edition Charlotte Tilbury Bronze and Gold Set, $106.
Leigh’s Spendy- NuFace Trinity Device, $477.
Kelly’s Savey- NATIO Bounce Foundation Sponges 3 piece, $12.95.
Leigh’s Savey- KORRES Neroli Iris Showergel, $29.
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producers: Lem Zakharia and Leah Porges
