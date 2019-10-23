Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

If you know the cult inner wellness brand The Beauty Chef, then you know Carla Oates.

Carla founded The Beauty Chef and began creating her extensive range of collagen powders, beauty elixirs and gut health products 10 years ago when her own frustrations with eczema and skin allergies prompted her to find a solution.

In this episode of You Beauty, Carla shares with Amy how her ‘beauty from within’ philosophy translates to the products she uses on her face, hair and body. Plus, the entrepreneur and author recommends her favourite natural makeup brands.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Carla gives us the recipe for her go-to at-home face mask.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

The Beauty Chef Probiotic Skin Refiner, $69.

https://thebeautychef.com/products/probiotic-skin-refiner-100ml

Sodashi Rejuvenating Face and Neck Moisturiser, $147.

https://www.sodashi.com.au/product/rejuvenating-face-neck-moisturiser/

Ere Perez Arnica Concealer, $36.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-bb-cream/960963/ere-perez-arnica-concealer-honey.html

Ere Perez Jojoba Eye Pencil, $26.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-eye-makeup/1126941/ere-perez-jojoba-eye-pencil-black.html

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask, $40.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/bite-beauty-agave-lip-mask/v/champagne

Coconut Oil.

Sodashi Serenity Body Oil, $69.

https://www.sodashi.com.au/product/serenity-body-oil/

Carla’s Spendy: Regular Facial with Nicole Manning at ONDA.

https://ondabeauty.com.au/

Carla’s Savey: Home-made Papaya and Yogurt face Mask.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Carla Oates

Producer: Lem Zakharia





