The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

Hey Youbies if you’re after a distraction from the news, Leigh and Kelly have some delightful and helpful beauty chat.

In this episode, the girls discuss the benefits of brushing your hair and why natural oils are so good for your hair and scalp.

Plus, they recommend a bunch of budget-friendly moisturisers that are safe to use on yourself and the kids (think of the cost per use!)

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly shares her favourite soap (yes an actual bar) that smells like a treat and is “a little bit exfoliating without being ouch”.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Mason Pearson Hairbrushes.

EGO QV Moisturising Cream, $19.99.

Enya Sorbolene Lotion, $4.99.

Redwin Sorbolene Restoring Moisturiser, $6.

Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion, $12.99.

Leigh Savey: Rimmel Scandal’Eyes Volume On Demand Mascara, $18.95.

Kelly Savey: Palmer’s Coconut Oil Soap, $4.99.

Leigh Spendy: Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Lip Oil-Serum, $48.

Kelly Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream, $125.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

