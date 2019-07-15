News
Your Beauty Travel Essentials For A Summer Holiday

you beauty

15 Jul 2019 · 19 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The winter weather means it's the perfect time to get on a plane and go somewhere sunny! Leigh and Kelly reveal which products are best to take on holidays so you'll have everything you need without carrying overweight luggage.

Plus what the heck is an acid mantle and how can you keep yourself from damaging it.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kel recommends some cheap facial wipes that remove your makeup and are great on sensitive skin!

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Leigh's Spendy: Too Faced Dew You Fresh Glow Luminous Face Primer, $52.
https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/dew-you-fresh-glow-luminous-face-primer/V-037266.html 

Leigh's Savey: Lanolips Lip Water, $23.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/lanolips-lip-water/v/default 

Kelly's Spendy: Ofra Glow Up Highlighter Palette, $53.
https://www.beautybay.com/p/ofra/glow-up-palette/?ctyid=au&gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIyMXwkpC44wIVmYRwCh3oPgayEAQYASABEgLcWvD_BwE 

Kelly's Savey: Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes, $14.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/sheamoisture-african-black-soap-clarifying-facial-wipes-30-wipes?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIs-fUtpC44wIVRiUrCh2hXAdXEAYYASABEgIsUvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds 

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Love Beauty & Planet

