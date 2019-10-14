What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

When it comes to acne, managing breakouts is only half the battle. The other half is acne scarring, so fun.

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly discuss what you can do about post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (i.e. discoloured spots and scars left behind by acne). Plus, is banana powder still a thing and what does it actually do?

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy shares the silk sleeping cap that’s changed her hair.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, $200.

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vita C Power Cream, $138.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, $73.

Laura Mercier Powder Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $60.

Australis Banana Powder, $15.95.

Amy’s Spendy: Strands of Silk Silk Sleeping Cap, $44.

Kelly’s Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue, $90.

Amy’s Savey: Australis Fresh & Flawless Full Coverage Foundation, $19.95.

You can read Amy’s 7 foundations in 7 days story here:

Kelly’s Savey: VS Sassoon Frizz Defense Straightening Brush, $69.95.

You can read Amy’s review on the VS Sassoon Frizz Defense Brush here:

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lama Zakharia



With thanks to our makeup expert Maddie Swan.

