Bags & Blemishes: Exactly How To Use Your Concealer

you beauty

11 hours ago · 19 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This week, the lovely Amy Clark is filling in for Leigh, so prepare for lots of sibling-like banter between her and Kel! 

In this episode, the pair dive into the world of savey concealers and discuss if you can use the same one on different areas of your face?

Plus, how much should you pay for a clay mask? 

And in Spendy Savey, Amy teases a new Revlon product that’ll change the way you apply your eyeshadow.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

L’Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, $29.95.

https://bit.ly/2A4u6hv 

Revlon Photoready Candid Concealer, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/2L9Q2tP 

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/3dplccV 

Bourjois Always Fabulous Concealer, $23.

https://bit.ly/2zdXxNU 

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $40.

https://bit.ly/2YIqM6e 

ChapStick Total Hydration in Merlot, $7.95.

https://bit.ly/3drLETo 

Mecca Max Zoom Shadow Stick, $18.

https://bit.ly/35G65cc 

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 1% + B5, $12.90.

https://bit.ly/3dnMYX7 

Kelly Savey: Carbon Theory Charcoal, Tea Tree Oil & Mineral Mud Facial Wet Mask, $24.99.

https://bit.ly/3b6FBlj 

Amy Savey: Revlon Colourstay Glaze Eyeshadow Sticks, $19.95.

(Coming soon) 

Kelly Spendy: Antipodes Baptise H20 Ultra Hydrating Water Gel, $46.50.

https://bit.ly/3fpi8PH 

Amy Spendy: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Masks, $37.

https://bit.ly/2SKUZgZ 

&

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Calming Masks, $34.

https://bit.ly/2Lkep8x 

&

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Vital Hydra Solution Facial Masks,

https://bit.ly/2yryc33 

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Healthy, beautiful.

