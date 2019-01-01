News
Can I Trust At-Home Hair Dye?

you beauty

17 hours ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Getting your hair dyed at the hairdresser is a luxurious experience, but sometimes it can be expensive and time-consuming. So can you just do it yourself at home?

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly explain the difference between hair-dye kits available at the supermarket and what your hairdresser uses.

Plus, they discuss how to pick the best red lippie that’ll make your teeth look as white as snow. 

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh spills on her new fave night cream, which is luxurious, boujee and oh so necessary.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $30.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/52593/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/retro-matte-lipstick#!/shade/Ruby_Woo_

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Russian Red, $30.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/310/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/matte-lipstick#!/shade/Russian_Red

Sibina Cosmetic Tattoo Art.

https://www.instagram.com/sibinabrowart/?igshid=w07m80vbpcho&fbclid=IwAR1DcaWnK0xPsK2-a-X5_OZ15D1S1ngolzRFBBdH7uM0ihXC1ViH5RKoDuY

Vise Reversa Micro Needling Pimple Patches, $39.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/vice-reversa-micro-needling-pimple-patches-8-pack

Leigh Savey: Mecca Max Pout Pencil, $13.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/pout-pencil/V-041888.html

Kelly Savey: Spot Medic Individual Adhesive Hydrocolloid Masks For Pimples, $9.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/spot-medic-1/spot-medic-individual-adhesive-hydrocolloid-masks-for-pimples-36-pack 

Leigh Spendy: Ella Baché NeoBright Correcting Night Cream, $140.

https://www.ellabache.com.au/products/neobright-correcting-night-cream

Kelly Spendy: Drunk Elephant The Littles Skincare Travel Set, $131.

https://www.mecca.com.au/drunk-elephant/the-littles/I-039169.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

