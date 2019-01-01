Acne Scarring: How Can I Reduce It?

Acne scarring can really dull your vibe, so Leigh and Kelly share their tips for Youbies wanting to reduce their acne scarring.

Plus squalane is back! After Kelly celebrates, the pair unpack the difference between squalane and squalene… confusing right?

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh spills on the cousin of a cult product that is super easy to use and will definitely illuminate your face .

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, $13.90.

https://www.priceline.com.au/the-ordinary-100-plant-derived-squalane-30-ml

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch, $70.

https://www.mecca.com.au/yves-saint-laurent/touche-eclat-radiant-touch/V-009111.html

Benefit Goof Proof Brow Pencil, $45.

https://www.showpo.com/benefit-goof-proof-brow-pencil-shade-3

Australis Clear Lash and Brow Extender, $12.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/australis-extender-lash-mascara-clear-7-5-g

Kelly Savey: Hello Kitty Body Spray Bubblegum, $4.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/hello-kitty-perfume-body-mist-bubblegum-75-g

Leigh Savey: Garnier Coconut Water Shampoo, $3.50.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/802539/garnier-fructis-coconut-water-shampoo

&

Garnier Coconut Water Conditioner, $3.50

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/802560/garnier-fructis-coconut-water-conditioner

Kelly Spendy: Morphe The Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette, $59.

https://au.morphe.com/products/jaclyn-hill-eyeshadow-palette

Leigh Spendy: Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape™ Glow Wand, $39.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-glow-wand/v/dream

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

