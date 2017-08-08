5. Get Out Of The House!

Remember the days before you had a baby? You’d simply open the door and walk out. Ha! Not anymore! Getting out of the house is a full-on mission that takes serious planning.

This episode is all about getting out of the house.

What should you actually take with you and what can you leave in the car? Where are the best places to go? And if you’ve got anxiety about getting out of the house, we’ll walk you out the front door and be with you every step of the way.