11. The Work Question

Grab the baby wipes and get ready to scrub the spit off your shirt. This episode is all about going back to work. PAID work, we mean. What happens if you're on maternity leave and you want to go back to work early? What if you NEVER want to go back? Is there something in between? Plus, if you haven’t got child care organised, is it too late? Will you have to take your baby to work and keep it in a basket under your desk?

Show Notes

Episode Guests: Liz Short & Lisa Corigliano of Goodwood Community Center Adelaide

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

Year One is made possible by Philips Avent Baby Products.

Find us on Facebook at Year One with Baby

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia.

And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five-star review!