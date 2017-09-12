News
10. Everyone's An Expert

year one

12 Sep 2017 · 38 minutes

Life with a new baby can mean all your attention gets focused on just one thing; them. But researchers have found that relationship satisfaction can plummet after the birth of a baby. So, how can we nurture not just the baby but your relationship? How can you keep the old love alive when all your time and brain space is going into the love for your new one? This episode is all about your relationships in this first year. From your partner to your mother's group, the in-laws, parents and siblings, from friends who have kids and those who don't, we'll help you negotiate the change, and overcome the hurdles. 

Show Notes

Episode Guests:   Kirsten Bouse 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

Year One is made possible by Philips Avent Baby Products.

Find us on Facebook at Year One with Baby

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

