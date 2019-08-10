Jeffrey Epstein was a financier of global influence and moved in powerful social circles. He was also an alleged child sex trafficker, a convicted criminal who served time for soliciting a prostitute; an underage child in 2008. Epstein was arrested again in July of 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. While he awaited trial he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10th 2019.

Diane Dimond is an award winning investigative journalist, author and syndicated columnist who writes about the ever-evolving and fascinating world of crime and justice. She speaks to us about the case of Epstein and her work for the Investigation Discovery documentary examining the crimes and suspicious death of Epstein.

CREDITS

Guest: Diane Dimond

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elise Cooper

The following episode includes discussion of child sex trafficking, sexual assault, and alleged suicide. Listener discretion is advised. If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

RESEARCH

‘Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein’, Investigation Discovery, FOXTEL Australia

FBI opens investigation into Epstein's long-time friend | Nine News Australia https://bit.ly/ghislaine-maxwell

Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview - BBC News https://bit.ly/princeandrew-bbc

Special Report: Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Jail Cell | NBC News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DiXSAPFbHE

‘How Miami Herald's investigation & Jeffrey Epstein survivors helped blow up a sweetheart deal’ Miami Herald, https://bit.ly/miamiherald-epstein

