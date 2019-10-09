The Somerton Man: One Of The World’s Most Baffling Mysteries

The case of the Somerton Man is one of the most baffling cases in modern criminal history.

In 1948 the body of a man was found on Somerton Park Beach just south of Adelaide in South Australia. Despite a global effort to identify the remains, we still do not know who the man was, why he was there, and how he died.

Fiona Ellis-Jones is a reporter and producer for the ABC. She speaks to Jessie Stephens about the case which is currently explored on her podcast, The Somerton Man Mystery and will be the subject of Monday’s episode of Australian Story.

