News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

true crime conversations

20 Nov 2019 · 40 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It was mid-October, 1976, when Suzanne Armstrong, 27, and Susan Bartlett, 28 moved in to number 147, Easey St. The three-bedroom house was perfect for the two of them, as well as Armstrong’s 16-month-old son, Gregory. 

Then, in early 1977, neighbours would watch emergency workers and police swarm the property, after the bodies of the two women were found three days after they’d been killed.  

Helen Thomas is a journalist and author who was a cub reporter at Melbourne newspaper The Age at the time of the double homicide. 

She has since researched the case and profiled it in her book ‘Murder On Easey Street: Melbourne’s Most Notorious Cold Case.’ Jessie sits down with Helen to walk us through the case, and find out if there’s any potential for justice for the families of Suzanne Armstrong and Susan Bartlett.

If this episode brings up any issues for you please reach out to the National Sexual Assault and Family Violence Hotline on 1800 RESPECT, that’s 1800 737 732.

GUEST: Helen Thomas

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH
‘Murder On Easey Street: Melbourne’s Most Notorious Cold Case’ book by Helen Thomas https://www.blackincbooks.com.au/books/murder-easey-street 

Original Easey St murders article that triggered call from possible murderer’ from Independent Australia https://bit.ly/2CUcDXt 

 

More Episodes

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

40 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anne Hamilton-Byrne And The Children Who Were Never Hers

30 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Murder In The Bayou

24 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar

44 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened To Gerard Ross: The Boy In The Blue Cap

41 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser

48 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Suitcase Floating In A Lake: The Tragic Story Of Rachel Pfitzner And Dean Shillingsworth

26 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Somerton Man: One Of The World’s Most Baffling Mysteries

41 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bus Stop Killer

37 minutes  ·  02 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Man Who "Knows What Happened" To The Beaumont Children.

56 minutes  ·  25 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Really Happened To Azaria Chamberlain?

46 minutes  ·  18 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ivan Milat: What You Haven't Been Told About Australia's Best Known Serial Killer

52 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Fall: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

53 minutes  ·  04 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home

30 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Granny Evil: Australia's Most Infamous Matriarch

51 minutes  ·  21 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Beauty Queen Killer

64 minutes  ·  14 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio