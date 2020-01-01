The First Time He Hit Her: The Murder Of Tara Costigan

Tara Costigan was a hard working mum, friend, close with her family and liked by those who she met. She was also killed by her partner one week after giving birth to their daughter.

In this episode we speak with Heidi Lemon, that author of The First Time He Hit Her: the shocking true story of the murder of Tara Costigan, the woman next door.

Heidi spent the past few years devoted to writing the book, and worked closely with the Costigan family during the project.

Tara’s story is devastating. It is also not an anomaly. Heidi has worked to share Tara’s story in the hopes that more public conversations will continue to be had about Australia’s problem with domestic violence.

CREDITS

Guest: Heidi Lemon author of The First Time He Hit Her

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

‘The First Time He Hit Her: the shocking true story of the murder of Tara Costigan, the woman next door’ book by Heidi Lemon https://bit.ly/tara-costigan-book

‘Tara Costigan: The Life and Death of a Victim of Domestic Violence’, 7:30 Report, ABC TV https://bit.ly/tara-730-report

‘A man, who murdered his ex-girlfriend with an axe while she was cradling their baby daughter, has been sentenced to at least 26 years in jail.’ Nine News https://bit.ly/3ePTo2h

