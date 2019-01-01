Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

When 26-year-old school teacher Stephanie Scott disappeared days before her wedding, her fiance immediately knew something was wrong. She wasn’t the type of person to vanish without a trace, or get cold feet.

An immense manhunt was swiftly organised with locals of the small town of Leeton, where Stephanie lived. It would be a devastating four days until Stephanie’s fiance and family were given the worst possible news.

In this episode, we speak with Leeton local Monique Patterson who was one of the journalists who covered Stephanie’s disappearance.

She has since written a book on the case of Stephanie Scott, titled; ‘United In Grief: The Tragic Story of Stephanie Scott's Murder and the Effect it had on the Small Town of Leeton NSW’.

CREDITS

Guest: Monique Patterson, author of United In Grief

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer and editor: Elise Cooper

