Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

true crime conversations

15 hours ago · 40 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When 26-year-old school teacher Stephanie Scott disappeared days before her wedding, her fiance immediately knew something was wrong. She wasn’t the type of person to vanish without a trace, or get cold feet.

An immense manhunt was swiftly organised with locals of the small town of Leeton, where Stephanie lived. It would be a devastating four days until Stephanie’s fiance and family were given the worst possible news.

In this episode, we speak with Leeton local Monique Patterson who was one of the journalists who covered Stephanie’s disappearance. 

She has since written a book on the case of Stephanie Scott, titled; ‘United In Grief: The Tragic Story of Stephanie Scott's Murder and the Effect it had on the Small Town of Leeton NSW’. 

CREDITS

Guest: Monique Patterson, author of United In Grief

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer and editor: Elise Cooper
RESEARCH

    CONTACT US

    Tell us what you think of the show via email at truecrime@mamamia.com.au.

    Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P

    If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

