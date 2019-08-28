News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home

true crime conversations

28 Aug 2019 · 30 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

UPDATE:  Since recording this episode, murderer and serial paedophile, Michael Guider, the man responsible for Samantha's death, has been released from jail.

When Tess Knight got home on a winter’s night in August of 1986 her nine-year-old daughter Samantha was nowhere to be found. 

It wasn’t until 14 years later in February 2001 that a man named Michael Guider pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the young Bondi school girl.

Guider, who was serving a sentence at the time for 60 child sex offences, told law enforcement that he had abducted and assaulted Samantha and in the process accidentally killed her.

Her body has never been found.

Journalist Mark Morri was a reporter at the time of Samantha’s disappearance, and developed a close relationship with the young girl’s mother, Tess. He joins Jessie for this episode to take us through the case, and the emotional toll it has taken on a mother who has never been able to know what happened to her daughter.

Michael Guider has almost served his full sentence for the charges laid against him, and unless a judge intervenes, he could walk free in the coming days and weeks.

CREDITS

GUEST: Mark Morri https://bit.ly/2ZyrPWY 

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

Samantha Knight: Never Forgotten 60 Minutes Nine Network

Tess Knight speaking to reporters appealing for Guider to remain behind bars The Australian June 4th 2019 https://bit.ly/30GLPnD 

Samantha Knight: A New Twist A Current Affair Nine Network https://bit.ly/2NCQOlQ 

When The Spider Bites Sydney Morning Herald August 2002 https://bit.ly/2HuC7gq 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at truecrime@mamamia.com.au   

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

40 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anne Hamilton-Byrne And The Children Who Were Never Hers

30 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Murder In The Bayou

24 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar

44 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened To Gerard Ross: The Boy In The Blue Cap

41 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser

48 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Suitcase Floating In A Lake: The Tragic Story Of Rachel Pfitzner And Dean Shillingsworth

26 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Somerton Man: One Of The World’s Most Baffling Mysteries

41 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bus Stop Killer

37 minutes  ·  02 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Man Who "Knows What Happened" To The Beaumont Children.

56 minutes  ·  25 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Really Happened To Azaria Chamberlain?

46 minutes  ·  18 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ivan Milat: What You Haven't Been Told About Australia's Best Known Serial Killer

52 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Fall: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

53 minutes  ·  04 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home

30 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Granny Evil: Australia's Most Infamous Matriarch

51 minutes  ·  21 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Beauty Queen Killer

64 minutes  ·  14 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio