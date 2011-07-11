Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau

Rebecca Zahau was in the bathroom when she heard a bang. It was July 11, 2011, and the 32-year-old was caring for six-year-old Max Shacknai, the son of her 54-year-old boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai. Jonah was a millionaire and the CEO of a successful pharmaceutical group and Rebecca had been dating him for two years.

At first she thought the bang was a dog barking but when she ran towards it, she set off an unthinkable chain of events that would eventually lead to the loss of two innocent lives.

In this episode Jessie sits down with Derrick Levasseur, a retired police sergeant and licensed private investigator from Rhode Island in the United States. Over the course of his career, Derrick has received multiple awards, including the Medal of Valor, which is the highest honour a police officer can receive.

Derrick also researched the case of Rebecca Zahau, who was found hanging naked from the balcony of her boyfriend, Jonah’s, mansion in California 2011.

Her death would divide investigators and law enforcement.

Guest: Derrick Levasseur

