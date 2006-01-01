Australia's Most Notorious Con Man

Peter Foster is one of Australia's most prolific career criminals. From diet products to sports betting companies, this con man stops at nothing. His crimes have found him with links to Muhammad Ali and UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. And he also appeared on Andrew Denton’s Enough Rope.

In this episode Jessie speaks with Justin Armsden, an award-winning journalist with over 30 years of experience in print and broadcast. He has worked as an anchor for CNN and an investigative reporter for A Current Affair.

Justin has been on the tail of conman Peter Foster for the last 25 years, famously tracking him down in Byron Bay a few years ago when he was on the run. Justin has now teamed up with private investigator Ken Gamble for a new Audible Original podcast King Of Sting, which retraces Peter’s years of fraud and the devastation left in his path.

CREDITS



Guest: Justin Armsden

Host: Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper

Producer/Editor: Hannah Bowman



