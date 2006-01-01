News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Australia's Most Notorious Con Man

true crime conversations

a day ago · 42 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Peter Foster is one of Australia's most prolific career criminals. From diet products to sports betting companies, this con man stops at nothing. His crimes have found him with links to Muhammad Ali and UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. And he also appeared on Andrew Denton’s Enough Rope. 

In this episode Jessie speaks with Justin Armsden, an award-winning journalist with over 30 years of experience in print and broadcast. He has worked as an anchor for CNN and an investigative reporter for A Current Affair. 

Justin has been on the tail of conman Peter Foster for the last 25 years, famously tracking him down in Byron Bay a few years ago when he was on the run. Justin has now teamed up with private investigator Ken Gamble for a new Audible Original podcast King Of Sting, which retraces Peter’s years of fraud and the devastation left in his path. 

CREDITS

Guest: Justin Armsden
Host: Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Elise Cooper
Producer/Editor: Hannah Bowman 


RESEARCH

LINKS

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at truecrime@mamamia.com.au  

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/tcc-group 

If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

 

More Episodes

Australia's Most Notorious Con Man

42 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The First Time He Hit Her: The Murder Of Tara Costigan

35 minutes  ·  01 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Four Children, Three Murders: Kathleen Folbigg’s Story

35 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Fake Diving Resort

34 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Blood On The Tracks: What Happened To Mark Haines

48 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein

51 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Salvation, Miracles And 900 Dead: Inside The Jonestown Massacre

39 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part Two

46 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part One

39 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"Born With The Devil In Me": America's First Serial Killer

33 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mystery Of Beenham Valley Road

30 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Untold Story Of The Bali Nine

63 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

32 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

40 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

31 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su

39 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

46 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online

45 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Twisted Van Breda Family Murder

41 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

45 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio