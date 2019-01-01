Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

The rise and fall of Keith Raniere and the now defunct NXIVM cult is one of the most disturbing scandals of our age. What began as a purported self-help group spiralled into a dark, secretive world of illicit sex, money laundering, and exploitation, all at the hands of founder Keith Raniere and his accomplices. Additionally, several women involved with the NXIVM founder died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

A former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist Frank Parlato explores the case in this episode. Frank’s documentary The Lost Women Of NXIVM, takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.

