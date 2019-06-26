News
No Footprints: The Mysterious Disappearance Of Maura Murray

true crime conversations

26 Jun 2019 · 40 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On Monday 9th February 2004 Maura Murray vanished. She had crashed her car on a winding stretch of road in Woodsville New Hampshire USA.

A local man named Butch Atwood witnessed the crash and called out to Maura asking if she needed him to call the police. She told him she’d already called car towing services and not to worry about it.

But the problem was there was no phone service. Maura hadn’t called for help. Instead, in the 19 minutes it took for law enforcement to arrive, Maura’s car was locked, and she was nowhere to be seen.

James Renner is an author who has spent his professional life wrapped up in this mystery, desperate to find out just what happened to Maura Murray.

Was she murdered? Kidnapped? Or did Maura want to vanish and start another life?

James explores all these options, the people of interest, what happened in the days leading up to her disappearance, and whether he thinks we’ll ever know what really happened to Maura Murray.

You can see a map of Maura’s proposed drive from UMASS to Bethlehem here.

The UMASS outing club and cabin listing can be found on the university website.

Join our Facebook group True Crime Conversations here.

CREDITS

GUEST: James Renner

HOST: Jessie Stephens

SENIOR PRODUCER/EDITOR: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

True Crime Addict: How I Lost Myself In The Case Of Maura Murray by James Renner 

107 Degrees episode with Fred Murray

Disappeared: Miles To Nowhere

WBZ TV CBS Boston ‘No New Evidence Found In Maura Murray Case’

WMUR NEWS Search Suspended for Maura Murray

WMUR NEWS Local Missing Woman Maura Murray

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

