The Mystery Of Beenham Valley Road

true crime conversations

15 hours ago · 30 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Kirra McLoughlin died on a property on Beenham Valley Road near Gympie, Queensland, law enforcement and medical examiners were baffled.

Kirra’s former partner would claim she went to sleep after a fight and simply didn’t wake up. Family said there had been a party at the property the night before, but neighbours disputed that. Kirra’s body had 105 signs of bruising, and there was a 12 hour period where emergency services weren’t contacted about her rapidly declining state.

Former police officer Jamie Pultz met Kirra McLoughlin before her death. His podcast Beenham Valley Road investigates the case, talking to Kirra’s friends and family, and looking into the events leading up to and following her death.

CREDITS
Guest: Jamie Pultz
Host: Jessie Stephens
Technical Producer: Luca Lavigne
Executive Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at truecrime@mamamia.com.au.

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P

If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

