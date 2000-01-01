News
The Life Of A 21 Year Old Undercover Cop

true crime conversations

14 hours ago · 42 minutes

In this episode, Jessie speaks with one of Queensland’s most highly regarded police officers, Keith Banks, about his experiences as an undercover operative in the 1980’s.

At 16 years old Keith traveled from Townsville to study at Brisbane’s Police Academy and by the time he was 21, the young, straight-laced country boy was risking his life to infiltrate some of Australia’s most dangerous drug syndicates. 

To hide his identity Keith often became involved in the exact crimes he was hired to uncover.

In his new book Drugs, Guns & Lies: My life as an undercover cop, Keith shares his incredible story in an era riddled with corruption. 

CREDITS
Guest: Keith Banks  
Host: Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Elise Cooper
Producer/Editor: Hannah Bowman 


RESEARCH

LINKS

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at truecrime@mamamia.com.au  

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/tcc-group 

If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636



