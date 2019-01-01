News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Salvation, Miracles And 900 Dead: Inside The Jonestown Massacre

true crime conversations

15 hours ago · 39 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jim Jones was a charismatic pastor, preaching of salvation and a bountiful life for all those who followed him. He also was the man responsible for one of the largest incidences of loss of human life in modern American history.

Author and podcaster Jo Thornely has researched Jim Jones and his cult of followers for her book Zealot. She joins us for this episode to explain Jones’ psychology, the power of his charisma, and the terrible chain of events that lead to the deaths of more than 900 people.

This episode contains discussion of suicide. Please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 if the contents of this episode raises any issues for you.

CREDITS  

Guest: Jo Thornely, author of ‘Zealot’
Host: Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

More Episodes

Salvation, Miracles And 900 Dead: Inside The Jonestown Massacre

39 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part Two

46 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part One

39 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"Born With The Devil In Me": America's First Serial Killer

33 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mystery Of Beenham Valley Road

30 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Untold Story Of The Bali Nine

63 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

32 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

40 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

31 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su

39 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

46 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online

45 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Twisted Van Breda Family Murder

41 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

45 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Eastern Suburbs Killer

37 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau

45 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katherine Knight: The Abattoir Murderer Of Aberdeen

41 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Claremont Serial Killer

46 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

52 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio