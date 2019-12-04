John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

On a winter evening in July, 2018, West Pennant Hills sounded different. Usually quiet, the Thursday evening was polluted by blasting police sirens, all headed towards Hull Rd. When emergency personnel arrived, they came across a scene they wouldn’t ever forget.

An hour later, 36-year-old Olga Edwards arrived home from work to find her house surrounded by police and paramedics. When she was told what had happened inside, she collapsed from “severe shock”.

Her children, 15-year-old Jack Edwards, and 13-year-old Jennifer Edwards, had been murdered.

The family murder which took place in West Pennant Hills shook Australia. And six months later, the story became ever more tragic.

We speak to Crime Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald, Sally Rawsthorne, who covered the case as it unfolded.

