Ivan Milat: What You Haven't Been Told About Australia's Best Known Serial Killer

It is speculated that Ivan Milat's days are numbered. Australia’s most notorious serial killer is. Milat is serving 7 concurrent life sentences for his horrific crimes.
In this episode we take a look at the life of Ivan, to get inside the mind of one of our country’s worst serial killers. Mark Whittaker co-authored ‘Sins Of The Brother’, the most definitive work on the life and crimes of Ivan Milat.
He joins Jessie Stephens to take us into the mind of one of the worst murderers in Australian criminal history.
CREDITS
GUEST: Mark Whittaker
HOST: Jessie Stephens
PRODUCER & EDITOR: Elise Cooper
