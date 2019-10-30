What Happened To Gerard Ross: The Boy In The Blue Cap

11-year-old Gerard Ross went missing in October 1997 while on a family holiday in the WA town of Rockingham. Two weeks later a horse trainer was out exercising his horses when he discovered Gerard’s body dumped in a pine plantation 20 kms from town.

While police have always had suspects in the case, no one has ever been convicted of the 11-year-old’s abduction and murder.

Award winning investigative journalist Kristin Shorten has spent her career covering the case. Ahead of a new documentary series for The West Australian, Kristin speaks to host Jessie Stephens about what we know about the boy in the blue cap, and how confident she is that his killer will be brought to justice.

You can watch The Boy In The Blue Cap: The Gerard Ross Story on The West Australian website.

If this episode brings up any issues for you please reach out to the National Sexual Assault and Family Violence Hotline on 1800 RESPECT, that’s 1800 737 732

